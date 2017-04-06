Divers retrieve body from Burton pond

Beaufort County Sheriffs Office divers retrieved a body found in a pond at Burton Wells Park Thursday morning. Beaufort County Corners Office is here to identify the deceased person and notify the family.
Joan McDonoughjmcdonough@islandpacket.com
