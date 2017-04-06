Bluffton family wins $100,000 lottery prize — thanks to their beloved dead dog

The memory of a Bluffton family’s dog inspired their recent lottery win.
The license number of the departed family pet won its owners $100,000.
“He was a great dog,” said the unidentified owner, who played the license number combination 2, 3, 4, 7 and 9 on a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for the March 11 drawing.
The owner’s not certain he’ll play the lottery again. His wife hopes that not the case.
“Maybe you could play another dog’s license number,” she suggested.
The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.
For selling the ticket, Publix Super Market 1354 in Hardeeville received a commission of $1,000.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments