Beaufort County to hold info sessions on curbside trash collection in Bluffton

Beaufort County’s Public Works Solid Waste and Recycling division will hold two public meetings to discuss curbside waste on March 22 at the Rotary Community Center at Oscar Frazier Park, 11 Recreation Court, Bluffton.
The meetings will focus on residential curbside waste collection in the Town of Bluffton and the unincorporated sections of greater Bluffton, according to a county news release.
The first meeting, set to start at 2 p.m., will focus on questions from private community home owners associations managers and local waste haulers, the release said.
The second meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will focus on answering questions from the public.
Both meetings are scheduled to last an hour, according to the release.
Beaufort County staff and the project consultant will be available between meetings to address questions, the release said.
For more information, contact Beaufort County Solid Waste and Recycling director Jim Minor at 843-255-2735 or jminor@bcgov.net.
