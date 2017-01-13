Lowe’s to layoff thousands, but are Beaufort County stores affected?

Looks like Lowe’s Home Improvement is cutting more than hardwood this year.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Lowe’s Co. is in the process of letting go less than 1 percent, fewer than 3,000 jobs, of the retailer’s 285,000 employees in an effort to change the company’s business model.
There are two Lowe’s stores located in Beaufort County — one in Bluffton at 35 Malphrus Rd and another in Beaufort at 207 Robert Smalls Parkway.
When asked if any Lowe’s workers in the area would be affected by the cutbacks, Karen Cobb, Lowe’s Co. corporate public relations manager, said in an email that Lowe’s had no announcements to share.
“We continually evaluate our staffing model to ensure we have the resources in place to serve customers’ evolving expectations and their home improvement needs,” she said.
