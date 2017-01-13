Lowe’s to layoff thousands, but are Beaufort County stores affected?

0:43 Out with the old (buses) and in with the new? Pause

0:53 Night fishing leads to catch of great white shark

1:23 Sea Pines beachfront homeowners await permanent fix for eroded shoreline

1:24 Morning wreck backs up Hilton Head Island-bound traffic

0:35 Haley on Clemson National Champions in her State of the State address

1:51 Marine adopted as child reunites with brothers on Hilton Head vacation

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards