January 13, 2017 2:19 PM

Martin Luther King Jr. Day closures

The following offices are closed Monday, Jan. 16, for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and will reopen during regular hours Tuesday, Jan. 17:

▪ Beaufort County

▪ Beaufort County School District schools and district offices

▪ Beaufort County Library branches

▪ Beaufort County storm debris removal operations near the Beaufort parade route will temporarily halt

▪ City of Beaufort

▪ Town of Bluffton

▪  Town of Hilton Head Island

▪ Town of Port Royal

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Beaufort Police Department

Port Royal Police Department

