Martin Luther King Jr. Day closures

The following offices are closed Monday, Jan. 16, for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and will reopen during regular hours Tuesday, Jan. 17:
▪ Beaufort County
▪ Beaufort County School District schools and district offices
▪ Beaufort County Library branches
▪ Beaufort County storm debris removal operations near the Beaufort parade route will temporarily halt
▪ City of Beaufort
▪ Town of Bluffton
▪ Town of Hilton Head Island
▪ Town of Port Royal
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
Beaufort Police Department
Port Royal Police Department
Comments