Think your state is empathetic? A new study rates the very best and worst in the country.

0:58 Beaufort store is giving the gift of warmth during the cold snap Pause

1:27 'If you see someone ... who might not have adequate heating': Send them here

0:17 Light snow in Lexington County

2:47 Our friends from up north offer us Southerners a little advice on how to stay safe and warm in winter weather

1:21 'If it gives off heat, give it 3 feet'

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:51 Tilikum, Seaworld Orlando's famous killer whale, dies

1:36 Cordray responds to Orishack: 'Those kind of quips are not necessary'

2:52 A new bedroom, a new bathroom and four Atlanta Hawks. What wheelchair?