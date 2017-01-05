Latest News

January 5, 2017 10:16 AM

Minor bus accident makes Whale Branch students late to school

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

More than 60 Whale Branch Early College High School students were late arrivals Thursday morning after the bus taking them to campus was struck by a dump truck.

No injuries were reported from the accident, which took place about 8:15 a.m. on Carolina Avenue just north of the Marine Corps Air Station, according to Beaufort County School District spokesman Jim Foster.

A second bus was dispatched to the accident scene to pick up the students, getting them to campus about 15 minutes after first bell.

Related content

Latest News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What are the next steps for the Jasper port?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos