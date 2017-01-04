A young girl posted nude photos to Snapchat. Her father’s response was to choke her.

A Tennessee man has been arrested on charges of child neglect after he admitted to hitting and choking his 14-year-old daughter after he found out she had posted nude photographs to the social messaging app Snapchat.
Chattanooga TV stations reported that the girl first got into an argument with her mother, Norma Amason, over photos she posted on social media. When her mother tried to spank her, the girl refused to let her.
Then her father, Christian Amason, began to slap her face, back and legs, according to arrest records obtained by the New York Post. After that, the girl retreated to her room, where the argument continued and Amason then grabbed her around the throat with both hands, cutting off her airways, she told police, per WDEF.
It is unclear how the argument ended, but WTVC reported that the girl later called her older sister to pick her up and file a police report with the Hamilton County Police Department.
Police deputies later spoke with both parents, who admitted to spanking their child, according to The Chattanoogan. Christian Amason also admitted to “losing control” when he found out about the nude photos and choking the girl.
According to arrest records obtained by the Post and the Chattanoogan, Amason was arrested, charged and held on $2,000 bail.
Sending sexually suggestive photos and videos on social media or in texts and emails has become increasingly common among young adults, and 24 percent of high-school age teenagers have been involved in “sexting,” according to studies from the Pew Research Center and The National Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy.
Tennessee is one of several states that do not distinguish legally between underage sexting and child pornography crimes. Under state law, anyone who produces or possesses sexual imagery of a child could be prosecuted for a felony. Child neglect is classified by Tennessee as a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 11 months, 29 days in prison, a fine of up to $2,500 or both.
