On a roll? Bluffton Town Council considers pedicabs, golf carts tonight

Alternative modes of transportation in Bluffton’s Old Town will be a hot topic at Tuesday’s Bluffton Town Council meeting.
The council will take up separate agenda items relating to golf carts and pedicabs.
With a new pedicab business operating in town, the council will consider whether to change regulations to allow the cabs to operate later at night.
S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley recently signed a bill allowing properly equipped golf carts to be driven after dark, but town officials are looking to the Beaufort County Council to pass an ordinance making nighttime driving legal in Old Town.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 20 Bridge St.
