5th Annual Boiled Peanut Festival begins with pub crawl and cook-off

The Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce has announced its 5th Annual Boiled Peanut Festival Sept. 10 with the traditional Boiled Peanut Cook-Off contest.
The festival will begin with the Peanut Pub Crawl the night of Sept. 9 through downtown Bluffton. The Peanut Pub Crawl will visit Fat Patties, Peaceful Henry’s, Captain Woody’s, Corner Perk and the Old Town Dispensary. Tickets are available at the Greater Bluffton Chamber for $25 per person and $10 for designated drivers.
The festival will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 in Bluffton Village. There will be live entertainment all day with the sounds of Naytiv, food and retail vendors and the World’s Largest Boiled Peanut. At 1:30 p.m. the Boiled Peanut Cook Off Contest will start. Entry is $25 and there are four trophies this year — Best Traditional, Most Creative, Best Overall and Crowd Favorite.
The Chamber will raffle off a Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler. Tickets will be available during the Pub Crawl Sept. 9 and at the Festival Sept. 10.
Details: 843-757-1010
Comments