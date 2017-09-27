Opportunities abound at these job fairs just a stone’s throw from the Lowcountry

Looking for a new job? If you’re willing to make a short drive there are a couple job fairs this weekend within striking distance of the Lowcountry, WSAV reports.
Bryan County Job Fair
Employers from the U.S. Air Force to Blue Bell Creameries will be out in force at this job fair from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Ellabell.
Attendees are expected to dress professionally and bring several copies of their resume to Hendrix Park Gym at 3960 Wilma Edwards Road.
JCB Job Fair
JCB Manufacturing in Pooler needs people for assembly, repair, fabrication and other positions and will be looking to fill them at a fair Saturday, according to WSAV.
The fair is from 8 a.m. to noon at 2000 Bamford Boulevard in Pooler. Bring resumes, certifications and a valid state-issued ID if interested.
