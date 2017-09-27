Pixabay
Pixabay

Jobs

Opportunities abound at these job fairs just a stone’s throw from the Lowcountry

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

September 27, 2017 2:52 PM

Looking for a new job? If you’re willing to make a short drive there are a couple job fairs this weekend within striking distance of the Lowcountry, WSAV reports.

Bryan County Job Fair

Employers from the U.S. Air Force to Blue Bell Creameries will be out in force at this job fair from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Ellabell.

Attendees are expected to dress professionally and bring several copies of their resume to Hendrix Park Gym at 3960 Wilma Edwards Road.

JCB Job Fair

JCB Manufacturing in Pooler needs people for assembly, repair, fabrication and other positions and will be looking to fill them at a fair Saturday, according to WSAV.

The fair is from 8 a.m. to noon at 2000 Bamford Boulevard in Pooler. Bring resumes, certifications and a valid state-issued ID if interested.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pension and retirement plan benefits teacher

Pension and retirement plan benefits teacher 2:41

Pension and retirement plan benefits teacher
SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 1:16

SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan
SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward 1:41

SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

View More Video