Here's where those two new Hilton Head trailer parks would be located

With the fee for a one-day pass into Sea Pines likely to go up to $8 in June, we looked into how you can use a pass to visit the beach there. Since there is no beach parking for single day pass holders, your options are to walk or take the trolley.
The sales center for Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head won't open until Feb. 17, but we were treated to an early tour of the center's cool interactive kiosks, which allow prospective customers to pick a lot and compare color schemes with a few f
Owner Mike Condon wants to give away this historic 'patchwork quilt' of a Hardeeville home, which has components dating back to the late 1800s and was once owned by descendants of Declaration of Independence signer Thomas Heyward. The catch? You h
Whit Suber, a real estate broker representing the buyers of the Port of Port Royal, talks during a recent open house on why it's beneficial for both the developers and the community to allow the dry stack to survive.
Hurricane Matthew hit Hilton Head Island's South Beach hard, eroding away the dunes and in some cases leaving homes precariously close to the ocean. Since then, sand has been bulldozed to shore up the homes and dune-building sand fences have been
Cindy Reedy, president of the Ocean Point Homeowners Association in Port Royal Plantation explains why U.S Fish and Wildlife selected a portion of the community's beach as a place to protect piping plover nests.
Here's how construction is progressing on Wednesday at WaterWalk apartments at Hilton Head's Shelter Cove Towne Center. The two-building, 240 unit complex will feature parking garages, surrounded and disguised by apartment buildings.