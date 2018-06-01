Momentum builds for affordable new homes on Hilton Head

Stop with the, “I can’t” and the “maybe someday.” You don’t have to dip into your retirement fund to afford a new home on Hilton Head Island.
A surge of new construction in four of its Hilton Head communities has Bluffton builder Village Park Homes challenging the notion that families seeking the island lifestyle have to settle for aging resales or parking lot views. Three of the company’s island communities offer new homes at prices that rival some of those on the mainland, and two of the communities are within walking distance to the beach.
“People want to live on Hilton Head but it can be cost prohibitive. We’re opening the door to the island lifestyle at an affordable price,” said Leslie Ehlers, marketing director for Village Park Homes. “We’re giving people the opportunity to build new and enjoy the perks of beach access, entertainment, dining and golf. It’s an attractive alternative to an aging island home with dated interiors and the looming expense of roof and HVAC replacement.”
Village Park Homes offers both single-family and townhome options on Hilton Head. In the Allenwood community, off Gumtree Road, new townhomes start in the area of $240,000 while single-family homes start around $250,000. In the new Tansyleaf community, off Spanish Wells Road, single-family homes start in the upper $200,000. At Beach City Place, located mid-island and within walking distance to Port Royal Sound, prices for a new home start around $330,000.
“All three of these communities offer new single-family homes at considerably less than Hilton Head’s median sales price,” Ehlers said. Even Village Park’s most expensive island community, Sandcastles by the Sea, offers new homes starting in the upper $400,000 and is less than a half-mile from Folly Field Beach, Ehlers said.
According to April market reports from the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors, the median price of a detached home on Hilton Head was $539,500. And although Beaufort County does not necessarily have a housing shortage like other metropolitan areas across the country, land opportunities on Hilton Head are dwindling which boosts the demand for new island construction.
Ehlers said the high demand for affordable new homes is evident in the surge of interest in all four of its island communities. Village Park Homes has experienced more than a 100 percent increase in sales compared to this time last year, she said.
“Builder confidence continues to be fueled by the consumer demand for the Lowcountry lifestyle,” Ehlers said. “Inventory is in demand and smart buyers and investors are recognizing that now is the time to take advantage of these opportunities before the inventory and price point are no longer available.”
Cate Fitzpatrick: 843-706-8181
Allenwood
Location: 114 Ceasar Place, on the north end of Hilton Head Island off Gumtree Road.
About the community: Allenwood was originally developed pre-recession. Village Park Homes came into the community in late 2017 as an exclusive builder. The company started with 16 single-family homes and 24 townhome lots and are now down to three single-family homesites, two single-family spec homes, and 19 townhome opportunities. The community has a pool, community building, walking paths and a lagoon.
About the homes: Single-family, two-story homes range in size from 1,725 square feet to more than 2,7000 square feet. Three-story townhomes range in size from just under 1,400 square feet to 1,936 square feet.
Price point: Single-family homes start in the mid-$200,000; townhomes start in the low $200,000.
Details: villageparkhomes.com/allenwood
Beach City Place
Location: 2 Circlewood Drive, Hilton Head Island. Off Beach City Road.
About the community: Beach City Place was originally planned for development before the recession but stalled out before ever getting started. Village Park Homes came into the community as an exclusive builder in 2016 to build all single-family homes. The gated community is within walking distance to the beach.
About the homes: There are nine home styles to choose from and they range in size from 1,725 square feet to 2,715 square feet. Wooded home sites available.
Price point: Single-family homes from the mid-$300,000
Tansyleaf
Location: 4 Tansyleaf Drive, Hilton Head Island. Off Spanish Wells Road.
About the community: Tansyleaf is a new Village Park Homes development. The company started with 29 homesites and currently have six sites remaining. The community features walking and biking paths.
About the homes: There are nine, two-story styles which range in size from just under 1,600 square feet to 2,715 square feet.
Price point: New single-family homes start in the upper $200,000.
Details: villageparkhomes.com/tansyleaf
Sandcastles by the Sea
Location: Sandcastle Court is off Folly Field Road on Hilton Head Island.
About the community: This small boutique gated community is about a quarter-mile from Folly Field Beach. There are 80 homesites in the community, most of which are individually owned. Village Park Homes has been building on these lots as opportunities arise.
About the homes: There are four styles that range in size from 1,844 square feet to just over 2,400 square feet.
Price point: New homes available starting in the mid-$400,000.
Details: villageparkhomes.com/sandcastles-by-the-sea
Comments