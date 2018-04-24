HGTV's 2018 Smart Home was built in one of Bluffton's exclusive communities. Here's a sneak peek at what the designers are calling a "modern twist on Lowcountry living." Photos © 2018 Scripps Networks, LLC. Used with permission; all rights reserved. Edited by Ashley Jean Reese
HGTV is giving away this high-tech home in SC. You can now enter to win it

By Lisa Wilson

April 24, 2018 07:54 PM

A high-tech Bluffton home is being given away, and the television network is letting people have two chances a day to win it. built by HGTV

Home and Garden Television's Smart Home Sweepstakes is accepting entries through 5 p.m. June 7 for the home in Palmetto Bluff.

The roughly 2,850-square-foot home features an open floor plan with a master bedroom on the first floor and two additional bedrooms and a flex space upstairs. Colors have been kept muted in favor of a more textural aesthetic.

The home was designed by Tiffany Brooks, Season 8 winner of "HGTV Star," who in a video on the giveaway’s website calls Palmetto Bluff "one of the Lowcountry's best kept secrets." Brooks describes the home as a "true Southern escape" that combines charm with modern elements.

The kitchen features beadboard cabinets with "tons of storage," Brooks says, pointing out floating shelves and custom-fitted drawers around the sink for no wasted space.

HGTV Smart Home exterior
The HGTV Smart Home, located in Palmetto Bluff's Moreland Village, is photographed on Thursday.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

According to Matt Kothe, media relations specialist with Discovery, almost every device in the home can be voice-activated through Amazon Echo.

The bathrooms include motion-activated smart toilets made by Kohler. The master bathroom toilet, called the Numi, comes with seat and foot warmers and a remote control. It even plays music.

The HGTV Smart Home in Bluffton's Palmetto Bluff was opened for media tours on Thursday. We found some of the home's best best features to be in the master bathroom. Take a look. Jay Karr

Smart technology abounds throughout the home, from a hidden gaming and virtual reality room, to solar powered skylights, to smart window tint that can change opacity with the touch of a button. The closet in the master bedroom features a rotating shoe carousel.

The home's construction is documented on the HGTV website in an extensive photo gallery, and a style gallery that details all of the decor choices.

The prize package also includes a 2018 Mercedes-Benz hybrid vehicle and $100,000 provided by Quicken Loans to help defray costs related to owning the home.

Enter once a day on HGTV's contest website and once a day at DIY Network's contest website.

