HGTV is giving away this high-tech home in SC. You can now enter to win it

A high-tech Bluffton home is being given away, and the television network is letting people have two chances a day to win it. built by HGTV
Home and Garden Television's is accepting entries through 5 p.m. June 7 for the home in Palmetto Bluff. Smart Home Sweepstakes
The roughly 2,850-square-foot home’s design with a master bedroom on the first floor and two additional bedrooms and a flex space upstairs. Colors have been kept muted in favor of a more textural aesthetic. features an open floor plan
The home was designed by Tiffany Brooks, Season 8 winner of "HGTV Star," who in a video on the giveaway’s website calls Palmetto Bluff "one of the Lowcountry's best kept secrets." Brooks describes the home as a "true Southern escape" that combines charm with modern elements.
The kitchen with "tons of storage," Brooks says, pointing out floating shelves and custom-fitted drawers around the sink for no wasted space. features beadboard cabinets
According to Matt Kothe, media relations specialist with Discovery, almost every device in the home can be voice-activated through Amazon Echo.
The bathrooms made by Kohler. The master bathroom toilet, called the Numi, comes with seat and foot warmers and a remote control. It even plays music. include motion-activated smart toilets
Smart technology abounds throughout the home, from a hidden gaming and virtual reality room, to solar powered skylights, to smart window tint that can change opacity with the touch of a button. The closet in the master bedroom features a rotating shoe carousel.
The home’s construction is documented on the HGTV website in , and a style gallery that details all of the decor choices. an extensive photo gallery
The prize package also includes a 2018 Mercedes-Benz hybrid vehicle and $100,000 provided by Quicken Loans to help defray costs related to owning the home.
Enter once a day on and once a day at . HGTV's contest website hereDIY Network's contest website here
