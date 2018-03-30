Multiple Listing Service of Hilton Head Island is growing

Six offices and 36 individuals recently joined the Multiple Listing Service of Hilton Head Island since December.
The offices that recently joined are Homesfinder Realty Group and Lubkin Appraisal Service, both of Beaufort; Premier Properties by Haig Point on Hilton Head Island; Palmetto Real Estate and Hilton Head Properties, both of Bluffton; and HomeLight of San Francisco.
Multiple Listing Service of Hilton Head Island serves all of South Carolina and facilitates more than $3 billion in annual real estate transactions. For more information, go to hiltonheadmls.com or call 843-785-9696.
