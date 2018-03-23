Construction under way on St. Jude Dream Home, built by Village Park Homes

The 2018 Savannah-area St. Jude Dream Home, built by Village Park Homes of Bluffton, is under way in The Commons neighborhood in Richmond Hill, Ga.
The two-story, 3,800-square-foot Norman plan will include five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a first-floor library or study. It has an estimated value of $400,000.
Timeless Interiors will begin staging the home May 3. Distinctive interior features include a gourmet kitchen with waterfall island and Bosch appliances, cottage trim and shiplap details, an expansive living room with a fireplace, coffered ceiling and built-in cabinetry.
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is in its 27th year. It is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To date, more than 450 homes have been given away and the program has raised more than $378 million for the hospital.
As part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, 6,500 tickets will be available for purchase beginning next month. Tickets are $100 each. The winning ticket will be drawn live on WSAV on July 27.
Potential homeowners will get a chance to tour the home beginning this spring.
For more information and to enter, call 800-383-9844. Follow the progress of the Village Park Homes St. Jude Dream Home at villageparkhomes.com.
