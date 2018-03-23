The St. Jude Dream Home is being built in The Commons in Richmond Hill Ga., by Bluffton homebuilder Village Park Homes.
Real Estate

Construction under way on St. Jude Dream Home, built by Village Park Homes

The 2018 Savannah-area St. Jude Dream Home, built by Village Park Homes of Bluffton, is under way in The Commons neighborhood in Richmond Hill, Ga.

The two-story, 3,800-square-foot Norman plan will include five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a first-floor library or study. It has an estimated value of $400,000.

Timeless Interiors will begin staging the home May 3. Distinctive interior features include a gourmet kitchen with waterfall island and Bosch appliances, cottage trim and shiplap details, an expansive living room with a fireplace, coffered ceiling and built-in cabinetry.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is in its 27th year. It is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To date, more than 450 homes have been given away and the program has raised more than $378 million for the hospital.

As part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, 6,500 tickets will be available for purchase beginning next month. Tickets are $100 each. The winning ticket will be drawn live on WSAV on July 27.

Potential homeowners will get a chance to tour the home beginning this spring.

For more information and to enter, call 800-383-9844. Follow the progress of the Village Park Homes St. Jude Dream Home at villageparkhomes.com.

