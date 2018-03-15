Realtor helps prepare tax returns for free

Realtor Holly Higgins loves helping people.
The Weichert-Realtors-Coastal Properties agent is volunteering with the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide Program to help provide free tax assistance and preparation for low- and moderate-income taxpayers this year. It’s something she’s done for the last four years.
“Preparing your taxes can be overwhelming and that can be especially true for seniors who are now retired or may have experienced other life changes last year that make their taxes a little more complicated,” Higgins said, who is an AARP member and IRS-certified tax preparer, not a certified public accountant.
Higgins began helping AARP members and nonmembers in the Hilton Head Island area with their tax returns Feb. 5. For more information on the Tax-Aide Program, go to www.aarp.org.
