Bay Street Realty Group joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Bay Street Realty Group recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates family of real estate brokerage franchise networks. The brokerage will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group.
The full-service brokerage, serving greater Beaufort and the Sea Islands, remains independently owned and operated. It is a market leader in the Lowcountry and a source for residential, commercial and development real estate services.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks with nearly 45,500 agents and 1,350 offices named to the brand since its launch in September 2013.
“We are thrilled to bring the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand to Beaufort and the Sea Islands,” said Brokerage owner Ken Willis. “The brand is fresh, progressive and ideally suited for our coastal communities. Its namesake is Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, and it’s built on Berkshire Hathaway’s core values of Trust, Integrity, Stability and Longevity. We believe consumers throughout the Lowcountry will appreciate these virtues and embrace the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand.”
Willis plans to double his agent count over the next two years and extend the brokerage’s reach to neighboring markets. He said the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand will help his team recruit.
With their affiliation, Bay Street Realty Group agents gain access to the network’s Global Network Platform, a real estate tool suite that supercharges lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. The brand also provides international listing syndication, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for high-end listings.
“The brand’s real estate tools and resources are second to none and will help our agents be their very best for clients,” said brokerage owner Will Thurman. “Since Beaufort and the Sea Islands are becoming a popular destination for foreign travelers and investors, we’re particularly excited about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ global listing syndication program. Our listings will appear monthly before more than 12 million additional consumers abroad.”
For more information, go to www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.
