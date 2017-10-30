Annual LightHouse Awards recognize Lowcountry’s best builders

Nearly 300 people attended the 18th annual LightHouse Awards gala Friday to learn who judges selected as the Lowcountry’s most talented builders.
The awards gala, which is presented by the Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association with the support of title sponsor BB&T Home Mortgage, took place at the Marriott Resort and Spa on Hilton Head Island.
“The LightHouse Awards is truly like the Academy Awards for our local building industry. It gives builders the opportunity to be recognized for the hard work, talent and vision they put forward in building some of the most remarkable homes found in this area and beyond,” said Dan Monroe, chairman of the LightHouse Awards program since its inception. “We are so blessed as a community to have such imaginative architects, quality builders and exceptional trades craftsman.”
First held in 1999, the LightHouse Awards are presented annually to builder members of the Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association for the demonstration of quality craftsmanship and design excellence in the construction of homes throughout the Lowcountry.
Twenty-nine builders, including remodelers, custom builders and semi-custom builders, submitted 67 qualifying entries and competed for awards in categories including best bath, best kitchen, best exterior and best overall, for new home, full remodel and partial remodel entries.
In addition, sales and marketing awards were given for categories including best brochure, best company logo, best company website, best interior design, and best home architectural design. Entries were up more than 80 percent from 2011, in line with the area’s economic recovery.
The construction cost of this year’s remodeled or newly built home entries ranged from $125,000 to $3.5 million. Each award was subdivided into categories so that homes in similar price ranges and construction types competed against one another.
Twelve judges were welcomed to Hilton Head Island in mid-September to judge in person the construction quality of each home entered, a practice rarely seen in this digital age. The 2017 LightHouse Awards judging panel included builders, remodelers, architects and other industry professionals from Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Split into four teams, the judges spent two full days visiting entries from Hilton Head Island to Fripp Island.
Additional judges, all construction and real estate sales and marketing professionals, were later enlisted to judge the LightHouse Awards program’s newly added Sales & Marketing awards categories. In many instances, the separation between runner-up and winner was a fraction of a point.
Master of Ceremony Monty Jett announced award winners as attendees followed along to a visual presentation of entry homes and features. All members of the home builders association, including building industry professionals, subcontractors and suppliers, who participated in the design and construction of each of the competing homes, were also recognized at the gala. Winners received marble obelisk awards representing lighthouses.
“For many of these builders, after spending 12 to 15 months or longer working on a project, where even the smallest detail could impact the overall outcome, the LightHouse Awards symbolize one of the highest career honors, and is a true testament to their vision and talent,” Monroe said.
Led by Monroe, the 2017 LightHouse Awards Committee included Chris Cleland of Cleland Site Prep; Susan Goodridge of BB&T Home Mortgage; Deborah Karambelas of Karambelas Enterprises; Shell Neely of J. Banks Design; Deb Monroe of LowCountry Home Magazine; and Bryan Mudrak of More Space Place.
In addition to title sponsor BB&T Home Mortgage, other sponsors included Cambria, Cleland Site Prep, Ferguson Enterprises, Hilton Head Monthly, James Hardie Building Products, LowCountry Home Magazine, More Space Place, Palmetto Electric Cooperative and The Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette.
Special thanks also went to Click Event Production, Custom Audio Video, Hilton Head Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT, Mike Reichenbach Chevrolet, Monty Jett, PSAV, Red Door Design, Rob Kaufman Photography, Show Services, Taylors, Blue Chip Expo, Marriott Resort & Spa Hilton Head Island.
2017 LightHouse Awards winners
Best Overall
Full Remodel
Category 1: RCH Construction
Category 2: Advantage Builders
Category 3: Simpson Construction
Category 4: William Byrd Homes
New Homes
Category 1: Village Park Homes
Category 2: Reclamation By Design
Category 3: Logan Homes
Category 4: Lyle Construction
Category 5: Reclamation By Design
Category 6: Hammerhead Custom Builders
Category 7: Allen Patterson Residential
Category 8: Full Circle Development
Category 9: Live Oak Builders
Category 10: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 11: Palatial Homes Design
Category 12: Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders
Category 13: Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders and Lyle Construction
Category 14: ACH Custom Homes
Category 15: Boshaw Residential and Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 16: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes and Reclamation By Design
Category 17: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes
Category 18: H2 Builders
Category 19: Pinckney Brothers
Category 20: Simpson Construction
Category 21: Simpson Construction
Partial Remodel
Category 1: Esposito Construction
Best Innovation of Space
Lyle Construction
Highest Degree of Difficulty
Esposito Construction
Best Exterior
Full Remodel
Category 1: Palatial Homes Design
Category 2: RCH Construction
Category 3: Simpson Construction
Category 4: William Byrd Homes
New Homes
Category 1: Dream Finders Homes
Category 2: Reclamation By Design
Category 3: Logan Homes
Category 4: Southern Coastal Homes
Category 5: Boshaw Residential
Category 6: Reminiscent Homes
Category 7: Allen Patterson Residential
Category 8: Full Circle Development
Category 9: Live Oak Builders
Category 10: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 11: Palatial Homes Design
Category 12: Kovach Company
Category 13: Lyle Construction
Category 14: ACH Custom Homes
Category 15: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 16: Reclamation By Design and TRJ
Category 17: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes
Category 18: H2 Builders
Category 19: Pinckney Brothers
Category 20: Simpson Construction
Category 21: Simpson Construction
Best Bath
Full Remodel
Category 1: Palatial Homes Design
Category 2: Advantage Builders
Category 3: Esposito Construction
Category 4: Palatial Homes Design
New Homes
Category 1: Village Park Homes
Category 2: J Matthews Construction
Category 3: Logan Homes
Category 4: Southern Coastal Homes
Category 5: Reclamation By Design
Category 6: Hammerhead Custom Builders
Category 7: Randy Jeffcoat Builders and Allen Patterson Residential
Category 8: J Matthews Construction
Category 9: Arthur Rutenberg Homes
Category 10: Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 11: ACH Custom Homes
Category 12: Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders
Category 13: Arthur Rutenberg Homes
Category 14: ACH Custom Homes
Category 15: Boshaw Residential
Category 16: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes
Category 17: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes
Category 18: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes
Category 19: Pinckney Brothers
Category 20: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes
Category 21: Esposito Construction
Best Kitchen
Full Remodel
Category 1: RCH Construction
Category 2: Advantage Builders
Category 3: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes
Category 4: William Byrd Homes
New Homes
Category 1: Village Park Homes
Category 2: Reclamation By Design
Category 3: Southern Coastal Homes
Category 4: Lyle Construction
Category 5: Reclamation By Design
Category 6: Reminiscent Homes
Category 7: Allen Patterson Residential and Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 8: J Matthews Construction and Randy Jeffcoat Builders
Category 9: Live Oak Builders
Category 10: Coastal Signature Homes
Category 11: Full Circle Development
Category 12: Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders
Category 13: Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders
Category 14: RCH Construction
Category 15: H2 Builders
Category 16: Reclamation By Design
Category 17: Coastal Signature Homes
Category 18: H2 Builders
Category 19: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes
Category 20: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes
Category 21: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes
Sales & Marketing
Best Brochure or
Marketing Piece
Live Oak Builders
Best Logo
iHomeRegistry
Best Interior Design / Merchandising
501 South Studio
Best Company Website
iHomeRegistry
Best Architectural Design
Court Atkins Group
Best Advertising /
Public Relations Campaign
ACH Custom Homes
