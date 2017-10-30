This home built by Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes received the LightHouse Award for Category 17 Best Overall in a New Home. The builder also received awards for Category 17 Best Exterior in a New Home and multiple awards for Best Bath and Best Kitchen.
Annual LightHouse Awards recognize Lowcountry’s best builders

By Meg James

Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association

October 30, 2017 11:23 AM

Nearly 300 people attended the 18th annual LightHouse Awards gala Friday to learn who judges selected as the Lowcountry’s most talented builders.

The awards gala, which is presented by the Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association with the support of title sponsor BB&T Home Mortgage, took place at the Marriott Resort and Spa on Hilton Head Island.

“The LightHouse Awards is truly like the Academy Awards for our local building industry. It gives builders the opportunity to be recognized for the hard work, talent and vision they put forward in building some of the most remarkable homes found in this area and beyond,” said Dan Monroe, chairman of the LightHouse Awards program since its inception. “We are so blessed as a community to have such imaginative architects, quality builders and exceptional trades craftsman.”

First held in 1999, the LightHouse Awards are presented annually to builder members of the Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association for the demonstration of quality craftsmanship and design excellence in the construction of homes throughout the Lowcountry.

Twenty-nine builders, including remodelers, custom builders and semi-custom builders, submitted 67 qualifying entries and competed for awards in categories including best bath, best kitchen, best exterior and best overall, for new home, full remodel and partial remodel entries.

In addition, sales and marketing awards were given for categories including best brochure, best company logo, best company website, best interior design, and best home architectural design. Entries were up more than 80 percent from 2011, in line with the area’s economic recovery.

The construction cost of this year’s remodeled or newly built home entries ranged from $125,000 to $3.5 million. Each award was subdivided into categories so that homes in similar price ranges and construction types competed against one another.

Twelve judges were welcomed to Hilton Head Island in mid-September to judge in person the construction quality of each home entered, a practice rarely seen in this digital age. The 2017 LightHouse Awards judging panel included builders, remodelers, architects and other industry professionals from Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Split into four teams, the judges spent two full days visiting entries from Hilton Head Island to Fripp Island.

Additional judges, all construction and real estate sales and marketing professionals, were later enlisted to judge the LightHouse Awards program’s newly added Sales & Marketing awards categories. In many instances, the separation between runner-up and winner was a fraction of a point.

Master of Ceremony Monty Jett announced award winners as attendees followed along to a visual presentation of entry homes and features. All members of the home builders association, including building industry professionals, subcontractors and suppliers, who participated in the design and construction of each of the competing homes, were also recognized at the gala. Winners received marble obelisk awards representing lighthouses.

“For many of these builders, after spending 12 to 15 months or longer working on a project, where even the smallest detail could impact the overall outcome, the LightHouse Awards symbolize one of the highest career honors, and is a true testament to their vision and talent,” Monroe said.

Led by Monroe, the 2017 LightHouse Awards Committee included Chris Cleland of Cleland Site Prep; Susan Goodridge of BB&T Home Mortgage; Deborah Karambelas of Karambelas Enterprises; Shell Neely of J. Banks Design; Deb Monroe of LowCountry Home Magazine; and Bryan Mudrak of More Space Place.

In addition to title sponsor BB&T Home Mortgage, other sponsors included Cambria, Cleland Site Prep, Ferguson Enterprises, Hilton Head Monthly, James Hardie Building Products, LowCountry Home Magazine, More Space Place, Palmetto Electric Cooperative and The Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette.

Special thanks also went to Click Event Production, Custom Audio Video, Hilton Head Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT, Mike Reichenbach Chevrolet, Monty Jett, PSAV, Red Door Design, Rob Kaufman Photography, Show Services, Taylors, Blue Chip Expo, Marriott Resort & Spa Hilton Head Island.

2017 LightHouse Awards winners

Best Overall

Full Remodel

Category 1: RCH Construction

Category 2: Advantage Builders

Category 3: Simpson Construction

Category 4: William Byrd Homes

New Homes

Category 1: Village Park Homes

Category 2: Reclamation By Design

Category 3: Logan Homes

Category 4: Lyle Construction

Category 5: Reclamation By Design

Category 6: Hammerhead Custom Builders

Category 7: Allen Patterson Residential

Category 8: Full Circle Development

Category 9: Live Oak Builders

Category 10: Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 11: Palatial Homes Design

Category 12: Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders

Category 13: Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders and Lyle Construction

Category 14: ACH Custom Homes

Category 15: Boshaw Residential and Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 16: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes and Reclamation By Design

Category 17: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes

Category 18: H2 Builders

Category 19: Pinckney Brothers

Category 20: Simpson Construction

Category 21: Simpson Construction

Partial Remodel

Category 1: Esposito Construction

Best Innovation of Space

Lyle Construction

Highest Degree of Difficulty

Esposito Construction

Best Exterior

Full Remodel

Category 1: Palatial Homes Design

Category 2: RCH Construction

Category 3: Simpson Construction

Category 4: William Byrd Homes

New Homes

Category 1: Dream Finders Homes

Category 2: Reclamation By Design

Category 3: Logan Homes

Category 4: Southern Coastal Homes

Category 5: Boshaw Residential

Category 6: Reminiscent Homes

Category 7: Allen Patterson Residential

Category 8: Full Circle Development

Category 9: Live Oak Builders

Category 10: Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 11: Palatial Homes Design

Category 12: Kovach Company

Category 13: Lyle Construction

Category 14: ACH Custom Homes

Category 15: Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 16: Reclamation By Design and TRJ

Category 17: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes

Category 18: H2 Builders

Category 19: Pinckney Brothers

Category 20: Simpson Construction

Category 21: Simpson Construction

Best Bath

Full Remodel

Category 1: Palatial Homes Design

Category 2: Advantage Builders

Category 3: Esposito Construction

Category 4: Palatial Homes Design

New Homes

Category 1: Village Park Homes

Category 2: J Matthews Construction

Category 3: Logan Homes

Category 4: Southern Coastal Homes

Category 5: Reclamation By Design

Category 6: Hammerhead Custom Builders

Category 7: Randy Jeffcoat Builders and Allen Patterson Residential

Category 8: J Matthews Construction

Category 9: Arthur Rutenberg Homes

Category 10: Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 11: ACH Custom Homes

Category 12: Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders

Category 13: Arthur Rutenberg Homes

Category 14: ACH Custom Homes

Category 15: Boshaw Residential

Category 16: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes

Category 17: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes

Category 18: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes

Category 19: Pinckney Brothers

Category 20: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes

Category 21: Esposito Construction

Best Kitchen

Full Remodel

Category 1: RCH Construction

Category 2: Advantage Builders

Category 3: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes

Category 4: William Byrd Homes

New Homes

Category 1: Village Park Homes

Category 2: Reclamation By Design

Category 3: Southern Coastal Homes

Category 4: Lyle Construction

Category 5: Reclamation By Design

Category 6: Reminiscent Homes

Category 7: Allen Patterson Residential and Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 8: J Matthews Construction and Randy Jeffcoat Builders

Category 9: Live Oak Builders

Category 10: Coastal Signature Homes

Category 11: Full Circle Development

Category 12: Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders

Category 13: Jacoby & Sons Custom Home Builders

Category 14: RCH Construction

Category 15: H2 Builders

Category 16: Reclamation By Design

Category 17: Coastal Signature Homes

Category 18: H2 Builders

Category 19: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes

Category 20: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes

Category 21: Cameron & Cameron Custom Homes

Sales & Marketing

Best Brochure or

Marketing Piece

Live Oak Builders

Best Logo

iHomeRegistry

Best Interior Design / Merchandising

501 South Studio

Best Company Website

iHomeRegistry

Best Architectural Design

Court Atkins Group

Best Advertising /

Public Relations Campaign

ACH Custom Homes

