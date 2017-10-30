Tiny living is no small idea

Do you have big dreams of living small? Then clear your schedule for the Tiny House Show coming to Hilton Head Island this weekend.
The two-day inaugural event, presented by New South Living, will take place Nov. 4 and 5 at Shelter Cove Community Park.
“We are thrilled to host this event and bring to light unique and attainable housing solutions,” said Ben Kennedy of New South Living.
New South Living, Driftwood Homes USA, a tiny-house company in Bluffton, and other builders will showcase their unique tiny homes as a part of the Tiny House Movement, one of the hottest trends in the housing market today. The tiny homes include full bathrooms, appliances, queen-size beds, living rooms, as well as other custom features.
The tiny house trend has been popularized by TV shows such as HGTV’s “Tiny House, Big Living.” In many cases, those homes are truly tiny, with as little as 200 square feet.
“As the need for attainable housing grows, we want to use this event to educate the public about innovative ways to help our housing industry and show our community that living tiny is no small idea,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy, who also owns Brighton Builders and Driftwood Homes USA, built and donated tiny homes to benefit flood relief efforts in the Midlands and coastal areas in 2015. Since then, Kennedy has built more than seven tiny homes.
The Tiny House Show is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Shelter Cove Community Park, 39 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head. Tickets are $20 or $35 for both days. Children under 12 are free. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to DragonBoat of Beaufort County, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping cancer patients and survivors living in the area.
For more information and to buy tickets, go to www.LiveTinyLC.com.
