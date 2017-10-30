Tiny living is no small idea

See how you can live large in a small home at the Tiny House Show this weekend at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island. The show is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Shelter Cove Community Park, 39 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head. Ben Kennedy Submitted