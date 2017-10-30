See how you can live large in a small home at the Tiny House Show this weekend at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island. The show is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Shelter Cove Community Park, 39 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head.
See how you can live large in a small home at the Tiny House Show this weekend at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island. The show is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Shelter Cove Community Park, 39 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head. Ben Kennedy Submitted
See how you can live large in a small home at the Tiny House Show this weekend at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island. The show is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Shelter Cove Community Park, 39 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head. Ben Kennedy Submitted

Real Estate

Tiny living is no small idea

By newsroom@islandpacket.com

October 30, 2017 10:55 AM

Do you have big dreams of living small? Then clear your schedule for the Tiny House Show coming to Hilton Head Island this weekend.

The two-day inaugural event, presented by New South Living, will take place Nov. 4 and 5 at Shelter Cove Community Park.

“We are thrilled to host this event and bring to light unique and attainable housing solutions,” said Ben Kennedy of New South Living.

New South Living, Driftwood Homes USA, a tiny-house company in Bluffton, and other builders will showcase their unique tiny homes as a part of the Tiny House Movement, one of the hottest trends in the housing market today. The tiny homes include full bathrooms, appliances, queen-size beds, living rooms, as well as other custom features.

The tiny house trend has been popularized by TV shows such as HGTV’s “Tiny House, Big Living.” In many cases, those homes are truly tiny, with as little as 200 square feet.

“As the need for attainable housing grows, we want to use this event to educate the public about innovative ways to help our housing industry and show our community that living tiny is no small idea,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy, who also owns Brighton Builders and Driftwood Homes USA, built and donated tiny homes to benefit flood relief efforts in the Midlands and coastal areas in 2015. Since then, Kennedy has built more than seven tiny homes.

The Tiny House Show is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Shelter Cove Community Park, 39 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head. Tickets are $20 or $35 for both days. Children under 12 are free. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to DragonBoat of Beaufort County, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping cancer patients and survivors living in the area.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to www.LiveTinyLC.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

    Developers of the Port of Port Royal are expected to close on the property on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Hurricane Irma and other Atlantic Ocean storms pushed the closing date back.

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 0:44

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal
Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home
How keeping the Port Royal dry stack benefits the development, town 0:27

How keeping the Port Royal dry stack benefits the development, town

View More Video