Delish.com has the dish on Hardeeville’s Latitude Margaritaville

October 06, 2017 11:03 AM

While developers prepare to start selling Jimmy Buffett-inspired homes in Hardeeville, the Latitude Margaritaville retirement community concept is making waves on the pages of national news outlets.

Delish.com, a food and drink-centric website, published a piece Wednesday that suggests Buffett and the communities — the first under construction in Daytona Beach, Fla. and the second planned for site along U.S. 278 in Hardeeville — could make “retirement one big party.”

The story, written by Madison Flagler, comes about a week after Bloomberg published a piece about the projects’ potential to help reshape the “future of retirement” for aging baby boomers.

Flagler’s story highlight’s the aim of Buffett’s brand —along with development partners Minto Communities and Sutton Properties Inc.— to create a “FINtastic” dining, recreation and nightlife atmosphere for future residents.

The Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head community planned for the Hardeeville is expected to include about 3,000 homes.

Plans for the age-restricted neighborhood also include a 290,000-square-foot commercial area that will be open to the public.

A Margaritaville-themed restaurant, retail shops, and a hotel will flank a centrally located grocery store.

Minto Communities senior vice president William Bullock told the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette earlier this year that the community’s first residents are expected to move in by the end of 2018.

Meanwhile, the first Margaritaville-themed retirement community has broken ground in Florida.

That project is expected to include about 7,000 homes.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

