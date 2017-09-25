BB&T joins as presenting sponsor of annual HBA LightHouse Awards

BB&T Home Mortgage recently signed on as the presenting sponsor for the Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association’s 2017 LightHouse Awards.
“The backing of BB&T Mortgage is essential to the success of the LightHouse Awards program,” said Dan Monroe, chairman of the LightHouse Awards committee. “BB&T’s commitment to our local building industry professionals and the community we all serve is a testament to the success of our awards program, the talent of our local builders, and the character of BB&T Home Mortgage.”
The LightHouse Awards were established in 1999 as an annual program for members of the Home Builders Association to recognize quality craftsmanship and design excellence in the construction of homes throughout the Lowcountry. In 2015, the association added new categories in sales, marketing and design in order to include achievements by associate and builder members.
From Sept. 21-24, 12 building industry professionals from South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia came to the area to judge each LightHouse entry, a practice not often used in the digital age. This hands-on process is important in ensuring each entry receives a fair experience, said Meg James, executive officer of the home builders association.
“This awards program has remained steadfast in its commitment to excellence,” James said. “And although it’s ever-evolving, the competition will remain hands-on because true craftsmanship cannot be judged by photos. It must be felt and experienced in person.”
The winners of the 2017 LightHouse Award will be announced Oct. 27.For more information, go to www.hhahba.com.
Comments