Realtors donate ‘sweat equity’ to help make dreams come true for Habitat family

Amid a chorus of banging hammers and nail guns, volunteers with the Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity and the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors shouted numbers like they were playing a big game of construction site bingo.
“122!” called a worker in a lime green shirt.
“115 is next,” yelled another sweat-drenched volunteer.
“124 goes here. Where is 124?”
The numbers corresponded to framing sections that were scattered around lot No. 4 in The Glen on Hilton Head Island. Piece by piece under the hot morning sun, the group worked together to haul large sections of wall into place, creating the beginning of a new home.
“Where there was just wood now there’s a house,” said Patricia Wirth, Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity president following the ceremonial wall raising Thursday. “Nobody knows better than a Realtor what a difference a house can make to a family.”
The future home of the Martinez family is sponsored by the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors, which raised more than $70,000 for the project. Construction began Sept. 21 with a visit from state Rep. Mark Sanford. Over the course of three days, more than 100 Realtor and Habitat volunteers came together to build the three-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home. This is the seventh house the association has sponsored.
“Being involved in the project is such an amazing thing,” said team leader Charles Sampson of Charter One Realty. Sampson caught the Habitat bug in 1998 and has since helped on homes throughout the Lowcountry and in Mobile, Ala. “Not only do these families get a house of their own, but it also helps build a better community.”
The Glen, on Alex Patterson Drive off Marshland Road, is a 16-home neighborhood built on 14 acres of land donated by the town in 2010. The Martinez house is the second to last home of phase 1. Once infrastructure is in place, the nonprofit will begin building phase 2 of The Glen, which will include an additional 16 homes, Wirth said.
“It’s a lot of hard work. We don’t just give these houses away,” she said. To date, the organization has built 105 homes throughout Hilton Head, Bluffton, and Ridgeland.
For the privilege of being able to own a Habitat home — with a mortgage of about $450 a month — recipients must also contribute “sweat equity,” essentially a down payment of 400 volunteer hours.
“The sweat equity also serves as a way to bring the community together,” Wirth said. “People who might not know each other suddenly have a connection because they’re out here working together and sweating together.”
Future homeowner Uriel Martinez, 26, is well on his way to meeting the required hours. In addition to volunteering at the ReStore, he has invested 360 hours working on homes for other Habitat families.
“I’ve helped build every one of the houses in the neighborhood,” Martinez said while taking a break from framing his soon-to-be living room window. “It feels really good to be working on my own home.”
Martinez, his sister, and his mother, Patricia, hope to move in early next year. The family has been on the list for a Habitat home for three years, a wait time that’s not uncommon, Wirth said.
“During our last application drive three years ago, we gave out 175 applications for 10 houses,” she said. “It’s first come, first serve. Of course if we had more land we could build more houses.”
Habitat will hold its next new family orientation at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Hilton Head Island High School.
“These homes changes their lives forever. We’re breaking the cycle of poverty and the idea of the haves and the have nots. It’s all of us together, working toward a common goal. It’s pretty remarkable,” Wirth said.
