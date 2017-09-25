Realtor association executive receives award of excellence

Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors executive vice president Jean Beck received the South Carolina Realtors James R. Peters Association Executive Award of Excellence during the 2017 annual conference held in August at the Hyatt Regency in Greenville.
The award is presented to an individual who has excelled in his or her role as an association executive and is recognized for their outstanding and ongoing voluntary commitments to the association.
“We are truly honored to have Jean recognized for her commitment to the association and the real estate profession,” said Daniel Moskowitz, president of Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors. “This is the pinnacle achievement for an association executive.”
Beck has served as the CEO of Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors since 2008 and has held many appointments on committees, work groups and boards on the South Carolina Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
Never miss a local story.
She received the Realtor Certified Executive designation from the National Association of Realtors in 2011, an award received by only one quarter of association executives in the country..
Beck also serves on the Board of Directors for the Hilton Head/Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Governors for the Hilton Head Hospital and is a member and Past President of the Zonta Club of Hilton Head.
Comments