When it comes to your retirement, do you want to scrape by or do you want to thrive?

Navigating retirement can be a challenge for some. On one hand, there is freedom from work and stress. The flip side is how to manage retirement funds wisely in order to enjoy retirement. Outliving your money is the major concern for many retirees.
According to author Michael K. Stein, retirement has three phases: go-go, slow-go, and no-go. He discusses each of these in his book, “Prosperous Retirement: Guide to the New Reality.”
The go-go
Newly retired, this group travels and is involved in many activities. This is the group that wonders out loud how they ever found time to work since they are now so busy.
It is not unusual for this group to spend more money than they did prior to retirement. In time, however, Stein says reality will take over and activities begin to settle. However, Stein said this group often finds it hard to reduce spending.
If the retiree feels he can afford it, he’ll continue to have budget close to pre-retirement. Much of this will depend on the rate of return of investments and willingness to moderate spending. It is critical to recognize that this spending could cause risk for later phases of retirement.
The slow-go
This phase is characterized by fewer trips, a reduction in activities; and a desire to settle into a less frantic lifestyle. The budget for trips and activities decreases, but the cost of food, insurance, taxes, and healthcare tend to increase over time. This phase can begin anytime, but is likely to begin around mid-70s.
The no-go
This phase is characterized by health problems and additional care — either in-home or at a facility. This phase can be brief or it can last for years, and it results in the highest expenses. This stage gives way to unpleasant realities and can affect retirees’ lives forever.
What each of these phases indicates is that income needs will change over time. It’s important to consider the uncertainty of each phase and factor that into the budget in an effort to avoid a dire financial situation. But unfortunately, many older Americans choose to ignore this reality.
If you’re in the beginning phase of retirement, it is important to not ignore the changes and the additional costs that will come down the road. Being prepared for what’s to come will allow you to not only age comfortably, but also thrive. This also includes using your home as a working asset.
As a person who specializes in reverse mortgages, I believe a homeowner should use money from all assets to help ease the challenges of retirement. It used to be that financial advisers would only look at investments, retirement eggs, and Social Security when planning for the future. Now, many advisers recognize that home equity is an equally important asset and should be considered in retirement planning. A reverse mortgage allows the home to contribute to the retirement plan in a meaningful way.
Joan Hillman is a reverse mortgage loan officer for 1st Nations Reverse Mortgage. She is licensed in South Carolina and Georgia. She can be reached at jhillman@firstloans.net or 843 227-2433.
