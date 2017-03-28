I know you have heard it before, but I can’t help repeating myself once again. The devil is in the details. They can make all the difference between a completely boring house and a truly beautiful home.
If you have ever built a new home or remodeled an existing one, you know there are a vast number of challenges — or should I say opportunities. Your decisions on the detailing and finishing touches is where you can give your home the “wow” factor you desire and your home deserves.
Rather than just go with the default way of doing things, why not think outside the box?
Get creative.
Take a fresh approach.
Be fearless.
Replace the mundane with panache.
Here are a few areas where I pay attention to the finishing details when working with clients.
Kitchen island
Who doesn’t want the added counter space that an island provides, or the delineation the island creates between congregating guests and a busy host/cook? I say seize this opportunity and make the island an exciting accent rather than just another utilitarian extension of matching cabinets and blase work surface.
The recent trend has been to employ a different cabinet finish or countertop material to make the island a focal point. On a recent project, we took this trend a step further by adding a slightly raised “corner block” detail over each “leg” of the island so that the surface had a subtle but noticeable detail.
The impact is huge. This, combined with a laminated edge detail — making the Carrara marble appear twice its actual thickness — and a gray stained finish on the cabinets differentiate the island from the white painted perimeter cabinetry. It was not an inexpensive detail, and it takes a talented fabricator to execute the design correctly, but in my client’s eyes, it was worth the additional pennies.
PLUMBING FIXTURES
Sure, sinks and toilets and bathtubs are not always looked upon as design details, but they certainly should be. Fixtures can be works of art, and the selections available is incredible. The style of a fixture can be just as important as its placement in the room. Definitely consider all the options.
I tend to gravitate toward simply designed sinks and tubs and add something special with the faucets. Think of the faucet as the counter’s exclamation point. Why not have some fun with it and make it pretty?
Many brands now offer faucets with touch technology. This ingenious feature allows you to turn the faucet on and off just by tapping on the spout instead of grabbing the handle. Think about how convenient that could be the next time you are chopping raw chicken or deseeding a hot pepper. It is a design detail that you will appreciate and others will envy.
Lighting
As far as I am concerned, there can never be enough light. I cannot stress enough the importance of good lighting for your home. It’s a design detail that’s not to be taken lightly (pun intended).
Recently I had the pleasure of working with Low Country Originals in Bluffton to custom design several light fixtures for the 2016 Charter One Realty Idea Home in Colleton River. The great thing about using a customizable line is that we we were able to select the finishes, the types of crystals, and also the proper size of the light fixture. In the case of this project, we were able to increase the sizes to fit the volume of the spaces. The result? Beautiful, one-of-a-kind light fixtures that are proportionately sized to the rooms and the home’s high ceilings.
These are but a few of the areas where you should take a good look at the finishing options available to you. Pay attention to these details and you’ll be sure to give your home the pizzazz it deserves.
Gregory Vaughan is an interior designer with Kelley Designs. Contact him at 843-785-6911 or gregory@kelleydesignsinc.com.
Comments