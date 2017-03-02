What’s trending in interior decor and design

While I am not quite sure just where the first few months of this new year have gone, I can tell you what you can expect to see more of this year in interior decor and design.
Having recently attended the Winter Gift and Accessory Market at AmericasMart in Atlanta, I will share with you some of the trends I found featured on display in the showrooms as well as insights from the industry professionals who create them.
BOUTIQUE HOTEL CHIC
As the saying goes, “Luxury is all in the details.” Well, have you stayed in a high-end hotel lately? If so, you might have noticed an overall pared-down vibe to the entire space. This includes the lack of dizzying pattern on the bedding and wallcovering and drapery, an abundance of natural materials in warm, cozy tones, as well as plush, luxurious textures.
The luxury features of chic boutique hotels are making their way into the home. Understated luxuries such as soft bedding, crisp lines and classic tailoring can now be enjoyed in the comfort of home. And who wouldn’t want to go to bed each night and wake up each morning feeling like they were on holiday?
The Legacy Home showroom has always been one of my favorite bedding vendors and it did not disappoint. Long known for exquisite fabrics and impeccable craftsmanship, the company’s timeless linens offer opulence and sumptuousness in a wide range of patterns and colors. The Beacon Hill collection, in particular, is a clean, sophisticated fretwork design that would be just as comfortable in a chic boutique hotel as it would in your home.
COASTAL COOL
Whether you are on an island, down by the river, overlooking the marsh, or far inland, a coastal vibe will calm your senses and inspire your soul.
The classic color palette of bright whites, neutral creams, aquatic greens and sky blues provides a tranquil backdrop for relaxation and contemplation. Deeper shades of sea blue and marsh green play well with the weathered tones of driftwood grays and sun-bleached teak. Matte-finished accessories evoke sandblasted sea-glass while natural fibers add warmth and texture.
At Currey & Company I found oyster shell-encrusted light fixtures that were rustic and elegant. These original works of art would be just as comfortable in a cottage down by the sea as they would in a loft conversion in downtown.
THE URBAN NOMAD
If there is one topic that continues to dominate design conversations it would have to be global style. Just pick up any shelter magazine or the latest West Elm catalog and you will see what I mean.
Southeast Asian, African, Native American and Latin influences brighten the global style trend, which is all about infusing warm, neutral-inspired palettes with pops of bright colors. Imagine the colors being scattered around like exotic spices from a foreign food market.
Natural materials including wood, rattan, ceramics, stone and metal contribute an organic, artisanal feel to the global style. Like treasures from traveling around the globe, each piece helps establish the feeling of a true collection.
I fell in love with a bronze rain drum at Palecek. It would make an ideal side table cozied up next to a comfy lounge chair and would be quite the conversation piece.
THE YEAR AHEAD
It is a new year and a time for new beginnings. It’s not too late to make a New Years resolution — maybe include booking a stay at a chic hotel, taking a trip to the beach, or adding to your nomadic art collection to the list. The upcoming trends in interior decor will help you keep those resolutions without having to leave home.
Gregory Vaughan is an interior designer with Kelley Designs. Contact him at 843-785-6911 or gregory@kelleydesignsinc.com.
Comments