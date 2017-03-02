Don’t cut corners during a remodel

I have been working on numerous remodeling projects lately.
As much as I love working on new, “from-the-ground-up” construction, it is always rewarding to take an existing house and give it a new lease on life. I am continuously amazed at the possibility of transformation opportunities.
Sometimes the changes are subtle as simple as applying fresh finishes or an updated palette. Other times, the changes are more substantial and involve extensive structural alterations or an addition to the home.
Whether major or minor, it is always important to give some thought to what the desired outcome will be and to plan accordingly.
Over the years I have encountered many remodeling disasters, no doubt well intended, but not well planned. Often I am brought on board by clients to help fix issues in houses where previous owners fell short on updates or just went in the wrong direction.
Remember, your home is a major investment so it pays to think about the resale value down the road. Don’t cut corners or be tempted to do something on the cheap. It will show in the end, trust me. It may even cost you money with lower offers when you go to sell.
Here are two issues I have come across repeatedly in recent remodeling projects.
Don’t paint over wallpaper
I know what you are thinking, the paper is in good shape and the seams are not showing, so why not? Well, for one thing, as soon as you apply a coat of paint the moisture may cause the wallpaper paste to soften and then the paper will bubble and the seams will indeed start to show and separate. Over time your walls will look tired and ragged. And far worse then when you started.
And you know what else? Many wallcoverings have a slight texture that may not be visible until the colored surface pattern is covered up with a layer of paint. So instead of colorful cabbage roses adorning your walls you will now have the ghost of cabbage roses instead. Probably not the look you were going for.
And, finally, by painting over wallpaper you are adding another layer so future removal becomes that much more time consuming and labor intensive. Nobody enjoys stripping wallpaper but with the advanced chemical removers available today it can be done more easily. If it is too much of a chore, consider hiring a professional.
Painting over wallpaper is a quick fix, plain and simple. It will not convey quality or fool anyone. So I beg you, don’t do this.
Don’t leave popcorn ceilings
Few things date a home more than popcorn textured ceilings. Want proof? Just read the descriptions of real estate listings and see how often you see “smooth ceilings” to signify that an older home has been updated and brought into the 21st century.
Popcorn ceilings were all the rage in Mid-Century America and were commonplace in some homes well into the 1990s. Although originally developed for acoustical purposes to deaden sounds in hallways and bedrooms, the spray-on texture was later used by tract homebuilders to hide sheetrock imperfections, thus its reputation as a cheesy and sub-par design detail.
The problem with popcorn ceilings, aside from the fact that they are ugly, is they do not age well. Any leaks or condensation from air vents and skylights will cause discoloration and disintegration of the material. If electrical fixtures are relocated it is nearly impossible to match the texture. These ceilings are difficult to paint and once they are, removing the texture becomes that much more difficult.
I have clients who recently bought a house in Hilton Head Plantation where the previous owners remodeled the bathrooms and removed the popcorn texture. The contrast between the bathroom ceilings and the adjoining bedrooms with the old texture is jarring.
The previous owners also had hastily painted over the wallpaper in several rooms rather than removing it. Can you guess which two items are at the top of my clients’ wish list right after gutting the old kitchen?
Gregory Vaughan is an interior designer with Kelley Designs. Contact him at 843-785-6911 or gregory@kelleydesignsinc.com.
Comments