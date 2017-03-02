Things to consider when buying a beautiful bed

It’s time for new things.
My partner and I have decided we really need to give our Savannah home some much-needed attention. It is a wonderful old house and we have enjoyed it for quite some time, but we feel it is due for some sprucing up. To get us started, we made a list of things we want and need to address. A few items are not very glamorous (such as a new roof and replacing the hot water heater). But there are plenty of interior decor improvements that I can’t wait to tackle.
First up is a new bed for the master bedroom. It is long overdue for a refresh. I’m talking the entire thing — mattress and frame. After 17 years, our traditional wooden sleigh bed is ready to be retired in favor of something new and different. In fact, I have already bought a few new sets of sheets in anticipation.
If a new bed is on your list, it’s important to keep in mind that a bed is not just any random piece of furniture. You spend a lot of time here, so it’s important to find something that combines comfort and quality with style and design. Here are a few things to take into consideration before buying.
START WITH A GREAT MATTRESS
I don’t care how beautiful your headboard or frame is, if your mattress does not give you back support or your mind a peaceful rest, then your bed is useless. Head to the store and try out some mattresses to find the best fit for you. Then buy the best one your budget will allow.
On my trip to Atlanta last month for the winter accessory show, I had the pleasure of staying with a dear friend from college. She and her husband had recently replaced the bedding in their guest room with one of those memory foam mattresses. I was skeptical to say the least. I mean, really, how comfortable can a mattress be that’s delivered by UPS in a box to your front door? Well, let me tell you, it was awesome. I will soon be ordering one for myself. And I am not alone — two of my current clients have done the same thing.
KNOW THE SIZE OF YOUR BEDROOM
Sure you may want a king-size bed, but if your room is better suited for a queen-size, then go with that. There is nothing worse than a huge bed that’s been shoehorned into a small room. Don’t forget that there needs to be space for other furniture and a pathway to comfortably walk around.
The master bedroom in my house is the largest room in the home. However, the placement of multiple windows, doors, and a fireplace leave only one wall big enough for a queen-sized bed and very small nightstands. However, the space features 12-foot ceilings so I can at least have some fun with a tall headboard.
PICK YOUR STYLE
There are so many options out there for bed styles that you might have trouble narrowing down one for yourself. Traditional, transitional, and contemporary looks abound with endless combinations and variations. There’s sleigh beds, four poster beds, canopy beds, and platform beds. Or, as is my preference, you can opt for a complete bed with a headboard, footboard and side rails. If that’s too much, you can choose a headboard only.
After so many years of a raised footboard (typical on sleigh beds), I want something lower than the mattress at the foot of the bed. I prefer the clean, tailored look of a complete bed. And while fabric bedskirts can be beautiful accents to any bedroom, they’re just not the look I’m craving this time around.
CHOOSE YOUR MATERIAL
You name it, there is a material out there for you. Beds can be constructed out of wood, brass, stainless steel, painted metal, bamboo and rattan, leather, fabric, and all sorts of found objects and reclaimed materials.
I want the softness that an upholstered bed contributes to the ambiance of a bedroom. I read almost every night before failing asleep and although I prop myself up with a lot of pillows, the fabric headboard gives an added bit of comfort as I wind down for the evening. Who doesn’t want that after a long day at work?
The bed is typically the focal point of your bedroom, so make sure it fits in with your lifestyle as well as your sense of style. This is, after all, your personal sanctuary and the spot where you begin and end your day. Why not make it a truly inviting and beautiful place? Indulge yourself a little and have some fun with it. Your mind — and your spine — will be very thankful of your design endeavors.
Gregory Vaughan is an interior designer with Kelley Designs. Contact him at 843-785-6911 or gregory@kelleydesignsinc.com.
Comments