Cindy Creamer named Realtor of the Year

Members of the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors gathered Dec. 7 at Poseidon Roof Top Bar on Hilton Head Island for the association’s Holiday Mix and Mingle event where Realtors anxiously waited to hear who was chosen to be the 2016 Realtor of the Year.
“This distinguished award is given to a Realtor member who is recognized for their outstanding service to the industry, community and who abides strictly with the Realtor Code of Ethics,” said Joan Sherwood of SunTrust Bank. “This year’s award goes to Cindy Creamer of Lighthouse Realty.”
Creamer was recognized for her leadership in the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors as past president and is currently serving as Region II vice president for the South Carolina Realtors. Creamer actively participates on committees and attends educational events and conferences at the local, state and national level. After participating in the National Association of Realtors Legislative Conference held each spring in Washington, D.C., Creamer was committed to the importance of advocacy for the industry and homeownership.
Creamer has served as past president of the Hilton Head Dance Theater and is currently serving as chairperson for the Town of Hilton Head Island Venue Committee.
In addition to Realtor of the Year, the current association president Michael Gonzalez with ERA Evergreen passed the gavel to the 2017 president-elect Daniel Moskowitz with Dunes Real Estate.
“The passing of the gavel carries with it the duties and responsibilities to which you have been elected,” said Wendy Corbitt of Sea Pines Real Estate Beach Club, who installed the 2017 Board of Directors.
Other awards
Other awards were announced at the general membership meeting held Nov. 29 at the Country Club of Hilton Head.
Honored for their 40 years of service to the industry, Phil Schembra of Schembra Real Estate, JR Richardson of Windmill Harbour Real Estate and Sonny Huntley of Charter One Realty and Marketing were award Emeritus status by the National Association of Realtors.
Sea Pines Real Estate Beach Club was award the President’s Cup for their involvement and commitment to the association. Sea Pines Real Estate Beach Club participates on committees, has taken leadership rolls including the Board of Directors, and are dedicated to the betterment of the industry.
Incoming 2017 Board of Directors include president Daniel Moskowitz of Dunes Real Estate; president-elect Cindy Creamer of Lighthouse Realty; vice president Brian Kinard of Schembra Real Estate, secretary/treasurer Heather Baker of ERA Evergreen Real Estate; and immediate past president Michael Gonzalez with ERA Evergreen Real Estate.
The board of directors include Becky Herman of Charter One Realty and Marketing; Kate Yachini of Carolina Realty Group; Kathy Schroder of Dunes Real Estate; Ali Heavener of DR Horton; Shaun McTernan of The Alliance Group Realty; Karen Ryan of Weichert, Realtors-Coastal Properties; Lonnie Goulet of Charter One Realty and Marketing; Tammy Woodard of Century 21 Advantage Properties; and Charlie Schroeder of Foundation Realty.
Jean Beck is executive vice president of the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors.
