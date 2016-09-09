Tips to keep your home secure while it’s on the market

September is Realtor Safety Month and Realtors from across the country are reminded to empower themselves with precautions and preparations to avoid risky situations.
This is also a time to remind sellers about the importance of securing a property for the selling process — after all, strangers will be walking through your home. While Realtors do everything they can to take precautions and to interview prospective buyers, there are a few things you can do to help alleviate temptation.
Before a showing, sellers should hide or remove any valuables, including jewelry, crystal, art and credit cards. Prescription drugs should also be removed or locked away. Don’t leave personal information, such as mail or bills, out in the open, and be sure to lock your computer, laptop, tablets and other easy-to-pocket electronics.
Sellers are also advised not to show their home alone, and to discuss with their children about safety when the house is on the market. The selling process can be stressful for your pets, too, as people come in and out of their “territory.” If possible, remove animals from the property during showings.
If you are a buyer and call a Realtor for the first time, the agent might not meet you at the property right away, asking you to meet at their office instead. This allows the Realtor to complete a record with your identification, to discuss the types of real estate you are interested in, and walk you through the buying process. With this information, the agent can schedule viewings, meet you at properties, and help you to find your dream home.
The Realtor trademark identifies a real estate licensee who is a member of the National Association of Realtors and subscribes to its strict written Code of Ethics.
Jean Beck is executive vice president of the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors.
