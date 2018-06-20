Meet Hilton Head's new reality TV stars: 2 locals on CBS show next week

Two of the contestants on CBS's "Big Brother" this summer have ties to Hilton Head Island, and both say they have what it takes to win.
"House guests" on the reality show, now in its 20th season, live together with cameras rolling 24/7, completely isolated from the outside world.
Competitions and evictions over the course of the summer help narrow the number of contestants from 16 to just one winner, who will walk away with $500,000.
Among the 16 vying for the prize are Angela Rummans, a 26-year-old fitness model who is from Hilton Head, but lives in Playa Vista, California, and Tyler Crispen, a 23-year-old beach lifeguard who is from Rossford, Ohio, but lives in Hilton Head.
The show begins airing at 8 p.m. June 27 on CBS. Julie Chen is the host.
Rummans and Crispen aren't the only ones with Hilton Head ties to be featured on reality television recently. Shep Rose is a star in "Southern Charm," and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has been on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
"Big Brother" house guests
In his video introduction on the "Big Brother" website, Crispen called himself a "superfan" of the show.
He said his biggest strength in the game is his mindset.
"I'm a pretty resilient person. I don't let things get to me," he said. "... They don't get me down."
His strategy to win? "I want to have an actual bond with everyone so that way they feel really bad if they go to evict me," he said.
"I'm here to win. I'm not here to be the stupid surfer dude who gets kicked out first."
Rummans, in her intro video, said she has been watching "Big Brother" since she was a child.
"It takes a physical game, a social game, a mental game. And I'm not only strong physically, I'm strong mentally. I'm strong socially, and I think having those three things is what it takes to win 'Big Brother,'" Rummans said.
She said as former professional pole vaulter, she has no worries about the physical competitions, but she plans to throw some of them at first.
"I want to lay low for the first two weeks. ... I don't want to come off as a threat," she said.
Here are some more details about the two from their official show bios posted on Entertainment Weekly:
Tyler Crispen
What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the "Big Brother" house? Getting people to believe anything I say. When I’m lying, people think I’m telling the truth, but when I’m telling the truth people think I’m lying.
What would you take into the house and why? My Spotify playlist to get me hyped for any situation. Pre-workout supplement. An unlimited amount of quinoa.
Angela Rummans
What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the "Big Brother" house? Lack of social media, not being able to talk to my mama, and having to release my roster of boy toys in L.A.
What would you take into the house and why? A canvas. Paints. Brushes. I love art and I love to paint. It’s my creative outlet and helps me deal with life stresses.
