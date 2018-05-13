What to Watch on Sunday: Lifetime's 'Harry & Meghan' movie plus some finales

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance (8 p.m., Lifetime) — You know you wanted the movie version of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story, and now you’ve got it. Murray Fraser plays Harry and Parisa Fitz-Henley plays Meghan.
Also on . . .
CBS Sunday Morning (9 a.m., CBS) — More Harry & Meghan stuff (brace yourself because it only intensifies from here) with Jane Pauley anchoring from London with a broadcast that explores the region that will be the focus of the world over the next week.
Headliners: Queen Elizabeth II (9 p.m., MSNBC) — Even more Harry & Meghan! Well, sort of. This special looks at the life of the Harry’s grandmother, the longest-reigning British monarch.
Timeless (9 p.m., NBC) — In the Season 2 finale, the team partners with Harriet Tubman to thwart Rittenhouse’s plan to alter the outcome of the Civil War.
Unforgotten (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — Cassie has a revelation as she gets closer to romance with Sunny in the Season 2 finale of this Masterpiece series.
