Want to be in Stephen King's TV series? Wide variety of Lowcountry extras needed

"Mr. Mercedes," the TV series based on the Steven King novel by the same name, is now filming its second season in Charleston, and casting agents are looking for a wide variety of extras.
Tona B. Dahlquist Casting posted on Facebook that males and females of all ages — from children to senior citizens — and all types and races are needed for filming through mid-June.
Specific dates for filming are not listed.
"Mr. Mercedes" tells the story of a demented killer who drives a stolen Mercedes into a crowd and a recently retired detective who tries to catch him, according to IMDB.
The television series stars Brendan Gleeson and Harry Treadaway. Mary-Louise Parker appeared in six of the 10 episodes in the first season, which was released last fall.
AT&T Audience Network renewed "Mr. Mercedes" for a second season in October, Variety reported.
Den of Geek reported that the second season will premiere on Aug. 22.
Extras chosen for filming in Charleston will be paid, the casting agency's post said.
To be considered, submit the following by email to MM2extras@gmail.com:
- Two current photos (full-length and close up; may be taken with a cellphone)
- Name
- Age
- Phone number
- Height and weight
- Clothing sizes
- City and state you live in
- Description of any visible tattoos
- Color, make, model and year of the vehicle you drive
The subject of the email should include your ethnicity, gender, age, city and state. The example given in the Facebook post is "Caucasian male, 35, Charleston, SC."
A separate casting call specifically sought three men to portray Chinese businessmen for filming on May 4. The pay for these roles is $200. Those interested should email the above information to MM2extras@gmail.com with the subject line "SPECIAL REQUEST."
Other casting calls are seeking the following:
- People with vehicles of model years 1995 to 2013 (no white or bright red vehicles)
- Experienced hospital staff such as doctors, nurses or orderlies
- People with experience as EMTs, law enforcement officers, detectives or crime scene investigators
- People with flexible or fully available schedules
There was no phone number listed with any of the casting calls. Those with questions or who are interested in more info about casting for "Mr. Mercedes" should visit Tona B. Dahlquist Casting on Facebook.
