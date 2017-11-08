How do 2 SC contestants fill their time when they aren’t advancing on ‘The Voice’

There are two Top 20 contestants from South Carolina on the current season of “The Voice,” and both have played guitars on the television show. They apparently can rock out on “Guitar Hero” when they aren’t filming the show as well.
Mitchell Lee, a Citadel graduate, and Ashland Craft, a Piedmont resident, posted video of themselves playing the game in an arcade on their Facebook pages.
“While we’re not being rockstars, we’re pretending to be rockstars in the arcade,” Craft posted on Facebook.
“Y’all are making South Carolina proud!!!” one commenter replied.
Lee, who is from Columbia, had been working as a graphic designer in Nashville while trying to launch his music career before getting a break on the show. On Monday’s episode, he performed Greenville native Edwin McCain’s “I’ll Be” with coaching from country superstar Blake Shelton and guest coach Kelly Clarkson.
“Being able to work with Blake builds a confidence in me. The longer I can stay and the more that I can learn and the more that I can grow, the better,” Lee said before his performance.
Craft is on Team Miley Cyrus. She advanced with a win Oct. 30 by a putting a country-rock spin on Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive.”
Next week comes the playoffs, during which the number of contestants will be whittled down to 12 for live performances when viewers will have a say in who continues to advance and who is sent home.
