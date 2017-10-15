This new Cooking Channel show features 3 Savannah restaurants. Here’s when you can see them

Savannah is home to a plethora of amazing restaurants, and three of them are about to have a national spotlight shined on them, the Savannah Morning News reports.
The new Cooking Network show “Southern and Hungry” made its series debut on Monday, Oct. 9, the Savannah Morning News reports. The show features hosts Damaris Phillips and Rutledge Wood questing through the south on the hunt for enticing eats, and making a few stops in the Hostess City.
Restaurants featured on the show this season include Treylor Park, Walls Bar B Que and Savannah Seafood Shack, according to the Savannah Morning News. At each location the hosts try signature, and sometimes offbeat dishes, like Treylor Park’s peanut butter and jelly chicken wings or the waffle cone of fried oysters available at Savannah Seafood Shack.
In its debut season, “Southern and Hungry” will be making a few other stops within striking distance of Beaufort County according to the Savannah Morning News, including Charleston and Moncks Corner.
Savannah’s restaurants will be featured on the show over the next three weeks, with Treylor Park’s episode airing this Monday at 10 p.m., Walls Bar B Que showing on Oct. 24 and the Savannah Seafood Shack episode airing Oct. 30, the Savannah Morning News reports.
Want to try the Savannah restaurants featured on “Southern and Hungry”? Here’s where to find them!
115 East Bay Street
(912) 495-5557
515 East York Lane
(912) 232-9754
116 East Broughton Street
(912) 344-4393
