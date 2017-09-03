Boo! Savannah’s ghosts to haunt this TV show. Catch the episode this week

Roughly 150,000 people live in Savannah, and if you ask some, an untold number of ghosts. The city offers ghost tours, ghost pub crawls and all sorts of supernaturally themed tourist attractions. Now, though, the spirits are ready for their close up, the Savannah Morning News reports.
A new Destination America television series, “Haunted Towns”, came to Savannah to investigate some of the Hostess City’s haunted history, and their visit aired on Aug. 29 at 10 p.m., according to the Savannah Morning News
The show follows the Tennessee Wraith Chasers, said the Savannah Morning News, a team of ghost hunters who travel from city to city exploring some of the country’s most haunted places.
Their time in Savannah finds the Chasers investigating Wright Square, which is also, quite ominously, known as the Hanging Square, according to the Savannah Morning News. This second, more sinister name comes from the tale of two indentured servants who were hung in the square after they were convicted of killing their master.
The servants were supposedly lovers according to the Savannah Morning News, and were hung weeks apart due to the woman being pregnant. Since their deaths their spirits are said to walk Wright Square, with several sightings of specters that are said to match descriptions of the couple reported over the years. Other spirits have allegedly been spotted as well.
Among the locations investigated by the show are the Wright Square Cafe, the Oglethorpe House and the Liquid Sands glass shop, reports the Savannah Morning News.
According to Tennessee Wraith Chaser Scott Porter, Savannah is a “spirit-rich environment” and Wright Square plays host to unsettled spirits, the Savannah Morning News reports.
The team reportedly recorded otherworldly voices and sounds at Liquid Sands, and a cameraman had a paranormal experience at Oglethorpe House, Porter teased to the Savannah Morning News.
There will be an encore of the Savannah episode of “Haunted Towns” Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. and the episode can be found online here.
