TV

Ghost hunters set out to identify Savannah’s haunting spirits on TV show

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

August 22, 2017 4:31 PM

Savannah will be featured on Destination America’s “Haunted Towns” next week, according to a press release from the show.

The Tennessee Wraith Chasers ghost-hunting team will visit Savannah places such as Oglethorpe House, Wright Square Cafe and Liquid Sands Glass Gallery in the episode set to air at 10 p.m. Aug. 29.

The release says the investigators will look into the identity of alleged “orbed spirits” in the area — is it the first woman hanged in colonial Georgia? Is it her lover, and the father of her baby? Is it the cruel man they worked for, whom they were both convicted of murdering? Or is it the grief stricken doctor who starved himself to death after accidentally killing his whole family?

This season of “Haunted Towns” premiered Aug. 15 and will investigate America’s most haunted towns including Gettysburg, Penn., and Salem, Mass., the release states.

The Wraith Chasers made their television debut as the stars of Destination America’s fan-favorite series “Ghost Asylum,” in which they investigated America’s most frightening asylums, sanitariums, penitentiaries and haunted hotspots, the release says.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

