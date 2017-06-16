Aw! Here’s what ‘Bachelorette’ host Chris Harrison said about Bluffton before the big premiere

“Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison might be just as excited as the rest of us in the Lowcountry are for Monday’s episode.
In March, season 13 of the Bachelorette, featuring Rachel Lindsay as the shining star, filmed an entire episode on Bluffton and Hilton Head, in case you missed it. According to TV Guide, episode 4 will air 9 p.m. June 19.
Unlike the ABC’s preview of the show that only mentioned Hilton Head, Chris Harrison showed some big love for Bluffton on Instagram Friday.
Harrison attended the Russell Dickerson concert during filming in March, and told the crowd of people gathered on Calhoun Street he loved Bluffton, especially “the seafood, the golf, and all the cold beer here.”
Here’s a round-up of Bachelorette sightings from back in March and here’s the latest on everything we know about the episode.
