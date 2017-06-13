Days away from Hilton Head/ Bluffton ‘Bachelorette’ episode: Secret filming spot revealed

We’re just a few days away from the world premiere of the Lowcountry episode — a.k.a. best episode ever — of “The Bachelorette” and we’re finding out more details of what exactly went on here during filming.
In March, season 13 of the Bachelorette featuring Rachel Lindsay filmed an entire episode on Bluffton and Hilton Head, in case you missed it.
This week, The Sonesta Resort Hilton Head announced in a press release the rose ceremony of episode 4 will feature the the resort as a backdrop.
Remember when Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss tweeted this photo on the first day of filming in the Lowcountry?
The journey continues...#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/nYq6eGRWgT— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 27, 2017
We think it might have been at the Sonesta (but this is unconfirmed).
According to TV Guide, episode 4 will air 9 p.m. June 19. Here’s the description:
“Rachel and the guys head to Hilton Head Island, S.C., where one bachelor struggles with a fear of heights on the Goodyear Blimp. Later, Rachel and her date attend a private concert by Russell Dickerson; and the guys participate in a spelling bee.”
Here’s a few things we know about the episode based on what was filmed that week:
Rachel goes on a one-on-one date with Dean in the backyard of this beautiful downtown Bluffton home.
Rachel and Dean attend a Russel Dickerson concert, where they are obviously the stars of the show.
There will be a fun group date at Shelter Cove where Rachel makes her potential lovers compete in a spelling bee.
There’s some kind of a date in downtown Bluffton featuring a carriage ride, oyster roast, and a Carolina shag contest.
Rachel also went on a date in the Goodyear Blimp, which Lowcountry residents spotted all over town during filming. We’re hoping to see some good shots of Hilton Head AND Bluftton in that scene. We’re hoping to get more info on the episode this week. Stay tuned!
