Want to be the next ‘American Idol’? Lowcountry auditions scheduled

If you want to be the next “American Idol,” you won’t have to travel far to audition this summer in the Lowcountry.
New judge Katy Perry announced the cities and dates for this year’s tour on Good Morning America Monday morning.
“American Idol” will host auditions in Charleston Aug. 25. Sign up for audition alerts to be kept up-to-date on the city announcements.
If you don’t want to audition in person, you can audition online by submit audition videos at www.americanidol.com or through social media on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.
The show is celebrating 15 years on ABC this season. The tour kicks off on Aug. 19. You must be 15 years or older to audition.
