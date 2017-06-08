Does your kid need a summer job? UK TV show is filming in Savannah, and they’re hiring teens

A British comedy about a family who moves to America is filming in Savannah. And they might want your teenage children on screen.
‘Living the Dream’ has been green-lit by Sky 1 as a six-part series and co-stars Kim Fields (‘The Facts of Life’) and former WWE star Kevin Nash (who appeared in ‘Magic Mike XXL,’ also filmed in Savannah). The series is set to premiere in the United Kingdom next year.
According to CDC Extras Savannah, high school-age students and athletes are needed for scenes filming Tuesday, June 13.
Students must be at least 17 years old, have a social security number and be available all day, possibly even after midnight.
Email 2 recent photos to CDCExtrasCasting@gmail.com with 1) your name, 2) email, 3) Phone number, 4) all clothing sizes and 5) city you currently live in.
Casting officials ask applicants to only apply if they live within 2 hours of Savannah or work there regularly.
For more information, click on the Facebook post embedded below.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
Comments