May 31, 2017 12:46 AM

‘America’s Got Talent’ is coming to Savannah. Here’s how to be part of it.

By Graham Cawthon

Ever watched ‘America’s Got Talent’ and thought you could do better?

You’ve got your chance.

The hit NBC competition series has announced an open casting call this fall in Savannah. Savannah’s Nov. 19 date comes just weeks after another scheduled casting call in Orlando. Can’t make either date? You can submit your video audition on the show’s website.

For more information and to register for the casting call, visit the America’s Got Talent audition page.

The show’s 12th season premiered Tuesday.

