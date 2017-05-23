Associated Press
May 23, 2017

Lowcountry casting call set for Stephen King TV series

By Graham Cawthon

Have plans Wednesday? Want to be in a new Stephen King TV show?

‘Mr. Mercedes,’ based on King’s 2014 detective novel, is getting its own series. And showrunners may want you in it.

A casting is being held Wednesday in Charleston for various roles.

Does this sound like you or someone you know? Email mrmercedesrequest@gmail.com with heading “WED 5/24 AVAIL.” You’ll want to submit a current photo along with your name, phone number, age, height, weight, clothing sizes and city/state.

The show has been filming in Charleston for several months and has an anticipated premiere Aug. 9 on AT&T’s Audience network.

