Our favorite Bachelorette is ‘very much’ engaged. Did she find love on Hilton Head?

Looks like this season of “The Bachelorette” gets a happy ending — as if we needed another reason to get excited for season 13, which filmed an entire episode on Bluffton and Hilton Head, in case you missed it.

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, a.k.a. our favorite Bachelorette ever, told reporters Thursday that she is “very much so in love and very much so engaged,” People Magazine reports.

This season of “The Bachelorette” will debut May 22 on ABC. Rachel is the first African-American “Bachelorette” in the dating-game show’s history and she’s a lawyer.

The episode that was filmed in Bluffton and Hilton Head in March will feature a concert with country musician Russell Dickerson in Old Town Bluffton, a one-on-one date at this beautiful Old Town house; a dirty spelling bee on Hilton Head Island; a carriage ride through Old Town Bluffton; and an oyster roast where a shag contest took place and a big trophy materialized.

Maybe the oyster roast sealed the deal? We'll find out when the Lowcountry episode debuts June 12 on ABC. Start planning your watch parties now, ladies!