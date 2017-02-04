This woman hasn’t missed an episode of Kathie Lee & Hoda in 9 years. It just earned her a trip to Hilton Head.

Angela Pranzo is a die-hard fan of Kathie Lee & Hoda.
So much so that she’s never missed an episode since the duo took over the final hour of NBC’s Today in 2008. The Newbury Park, Calif. resident even showed up for every taping when the show traveled to her homestate.
This week, hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb featured Angela as their Fan of the Week, brought her on the show via Skype and gave her the chance to win a prize.
All she had to do was answer this trivia question (which could have been considered an easy one, knowing Angela’s fandom).
Which of the following locations has our show not been to?
a) Las Vegas
b) Bahamas
c) Hilton Head.
Angela answered “Hilton Head” within the allotted 15 seconds.
“Guess what?” asked Hoda. “That’s where you’re heading!”
Angela and her mom are now prepping for 4 days and 3 nights at the Sea Pines Resort, with oceanfront dining, complimentary bikes and round-trip airfare included.
Not a bad payoff for 9 years of dedicated viewing, huh?
