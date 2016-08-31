Conversation with Metallica's Lars Ulrich

With printout signs pointing to all the different production areas and roadies hauling gear every which way, Metallica's well-greased tour machine fell right back into action recently backstage at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. It looked like a seasoned army platoon being sent on its latest deployment. You never would have known it was actually the metal icons' first concert in six months until the band members themselves showed up and started giving crew members good-to-see-you-again hugs.