Culture Club, The B-52s bringing '80s to the Lowcountry. Here's how you can see them

Fans of the '80s: Check the time on your Swatch Watch and be sure your hair is thoroughly teased. There's a concert in the Lowcountry that's just your style.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday morning for Boy George and Culture Club, The B-52s, and Tom Bailey from Thompson Twins at Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel's Island in Charleston.
The show starts at 7 p.m. on July 20.
With hits like "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me" and "Karma Chameleon," Boy George and Culture Club became icons of the 1980s. The group's music and Boy George's colorful, androgynous style made them internationally popular.
Never miss a local story.
The B-52s, the band that formed in Athens, Georgia in the late '70s, cut a distinctly different look with beehive hairdos. The new wave group found success long before the release of 1989's "Love Shack," which remains a radio staple nearly three decades later.
Tickets range from $25 to $155 plus fees and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
There is an eight-ticket limit for the concert, according to the ticket website.
Comments