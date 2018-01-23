James Taylor adds Lowcountry concert date to tour; Bonnie Raitt cancels

Editor's note: Bonnie Raitt announced on Monday, April 30, that she was canceling dates in her tour with James Taylor through June 22 because of a medical issue. Ticket buyers who would like to request a refund should do so at the original point of purchase, according to a news release on bonnieraitt.com. This story originally was written on Jan. 23.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt will make a concert stop together May 15 in the Lowcountry, according to a news release Tuesday from the North Charleston Coliseum.
The show, set to start at 7:30 p.m., will feature Taylor and his All-Star Band along with special guest Raitt and her band.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range from $66 to $100 plus fees.
The tour kicks off at the beginning of May with a string of dates in Florida, including Jacksonville on May 8, and continues through the summer.
Taylor, 69, has won five Grammy Awards and is known for his smooth baritone on hits like “How Sweet it Is (to Be Loved by You)” and, of course, “Carolina In My Mind.” He has sold more than 100 million albums and has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 and was a Kennedy Center honoree in 2016. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000.
Raitt, 68, is the winner of 10 Grammy Awards for her bluesy rock hits, such as “Nick of Time” and “Something to Talk About,” and the emotional “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015.
