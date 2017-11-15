Brad Paisley coming to Savannah. Here’s when you can see him

Country superstar Brad Paisley will be coming to Savannah next March as part of his “Weekend Warrior World Tour.”
Tickets are not yet on sale and ticket prices have yet to be announced, but the singer will be performing at the Hostess City’s Savannah Civic Center on Thursday, March 8, according to his website.
According to Rolling Stone, Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell will join Paisley as guests on his tour, which started earlier this year.
Paisley’s appearance in Savannah is thanks to an extension of that tour that will kick off in Los Angeles on Jan. 25, according to Taste of Country.
The artist’s most recent album, “Love and War,” was released earlier this year according to his website.
